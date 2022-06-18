Miranda Lambert blows fans away in the ultimate cowgirl dress Miranda has her own fashion line Idyllwind

Miranda Lambert wows fans on the regular with her vocals and performance style but it was her fashion that had fans talking on Friday.

MORE: Miranda Lambert pleads with fans for help after devastating Montana floods

The country star - who recently launched her own home goods line with Walmart - shared a new video that saw her rocking the ultimate cowgirl dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Miranda Lambert rocks cowgirl dress from Idyllwind line

The sleeveless dress, from her own fashion line Idyllwind, showed off her curve as it featured a v-neck and fringe detailing along an asymmetrical hem.

Hitting above her knees, Miranda paired it with a pair of white cowboy boots to complete the iconic look.

MORE: Inside country music singers' jaw-dropping homes: Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood + more

MORE: Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

"I’m comin for ya weekend!" she captioned the post and included a smiling emoji wearing a cowboy hat.

"I LOVEEEEEE those white boots Miranda!!!" commented one fan as others shared their love for the "beautiful" dress.

Fans loved the outfit

Miranda has had an incredible 2022 and recently revealed her career will be celebrated during the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium in August.

The star will receive the prestigious award following her first win for ACM Entertainer of the Year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.

She also launched her first home goods line under the Wanda June Home banner - named after her mom and grandma. Her husband Brendan McLoughlin also joined the campaign for a sweet family picture.

Miranda recently launched her home goods line

Wanda June Home is a collection of over 80 items for the kitchen, bar and home with the majority of items priced under $30 including desert-toned fringed cushions southwestern rugs, and camper mugs with quippy quotes.

"Wanda June Home is named after the two most influential women in my life, my mom Beverly June Lambert and my grandma Wanda Louise Coker, AKA Nonny," shared Miranda.

"They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love and memories. That's really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand."

Read more HELLO! US stories here