Miranda Lambert makes rare comment about time spent with stepson Landon with husband Brendan

Miranda Lambert is as busy as can be, coming off the release of her latest Palomino record and gearing up for an upcoming Las Vegas residency.

The singer sat down for an interview with People to discuss all things career and family, including finding time to spend with husband Brendan McLoughlin and her rarely-mentioned stepson, Landon.

She opened up about her extensive touring schedule and finding time for herself, mentioning that when she's not on the road, she's with family.

"I've really gotten to a great place," she shared. "I've got an amazing husband and a beautiful farm outside of Nashville."

Miranda revealed also that they had a place in New York, where Brendan is from, adding: "We have a place in New York where I go visit my stepson.

"I feel like I wanna make sure I make time for all those faces and those moments that I just mentioned because it's the most important thing."

Miranda is stepmother to Brendan's three-year-old son, Landon

The Mama's Broken Heart singer is a stepmom to the three-year-old from Brendan's previous relationship, and she unveiled soon after their secret 2019 wedding that she was loving being there for him.

"My stepson is amazing,” she told Extra. "I'm loving that whole phase, and I've raised a million dogs, so I feel like I've got that part of my womanly/motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It's great."

She also gushed in her People interview that she was in a really good place in her life, explaining: "I want to be open about how happy we are.

"[Brendan] just jumped right into this lifestyle — there's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh."

The singer secretly married the NYC police officer in January 2019

She continued: "It's nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me. It's a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life."

