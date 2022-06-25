Miranda Lambert feels 'blessed' as she shares heartfelt tribute to her friend and manager Country music star Miranda Lambert delivered a sweet message

Miranda Lambert was feeling incredibly thankful on Friday as she shared a tribute to someone very special in her life.

The star shared some heartfelt words for her friend and manager, Marion Kraft, and revealed she'd been working with her for two decades!

Miranda took to Instagram with Billboard photos alongside Marion and wrote: "I'm so proud of you @MarionKraft for being named @Billboard Executive of the Year. You are a blessing in my life and an amazing manager and friend.

"We've been together almost two decades and done so much together. I can’t wait to see what the next 20 has in store. Love you!" Fans branded Marion, "the best," and sent congratulatory messages in the comments.

Miranda's career continues to go from strength to strength and she recently celebrated some news of her own.

Last month she took to social media to reveal that she had made the illustrious Time 100 list for 2022.

Miranda thanked her manager and friend with a heartfelt tribute

The singer was included in the list of innovators for 2022, one that also featured the likes of Amanda Seyfried, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Andrew Garfield, and many others.

She shared a snapshot of herself from the issue, wearing a cowboy hat and a net across her face, sharing with a message how much the honor meant to her.

"I'm so honored to join this year's class of #TIME100," she wrote. "I only ever wanted to sing and write songs and thanks to y'all I've gotten to do that and so much more. Thank y'all for being on this journey with me."

Miranda's husband Brendan McLoughlin is very supportive of his wife

Her husband Brendan McLoughlin was one of the first to comment, dropping a few 100 and praise emojis, with many fans quickly following suit.

"Well deserved!!! Congratulations girl," one wrote, with another saying: "You keep getting better and better!!" A third also added: "Representing women & country music so well!"

