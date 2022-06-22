Miranda Lambert inspires fans as she reveals adorable new addition to her family What a cutie!

If there's one thing Miranda Lambert is seriously committed to – aside from her music of course – is animals.

The star is a devout advocate for pet adoption and the overall wellbeing of them, and she'll do whatever she can to help out shelters and pet charities that facilitate saving the lives of animals and giving them a home.

Though she already has quite a few dogs and cats at home, it looks like she simply can't help herself from adding yet another one to her brood!

Miranda took to Instagram Wednesday afternoon to issue an emotional plea to her followers encouraging them to stop by their local animal shelter and help in any way they can.

Leading by example, the country star revealed that she was adopting a sweet little cat, which she showed off in the heartfelt video.

Praising the shelter from which she adopted the cat, she said: "It's an amazing shelter, they were raising money for the National Pet Project today, and it's just a summer reminder to visit your local shelter, especially your shelters that take every single thing that comes in daily."

Miranda's heartfelt and inspiring announcement

She explained: "Summertime is a great time to add a new friend to your family which I am doing today, he's going home with me," and though she initially grew emotional opening up about the importance of adoption, she had an instant smile on her face the moment she announced the adorable addition.

The singer thoughtfully reminded her fans: "Volunteer at your local shelters and [don't] forget about these babies that need a home."

The singer is a farm girl through and through

She went on to reveal the adorable name of the cat she was holding, who seemed to take to her instantly, writing in her caption: "Welcome this sweet kitty Ravioli to the Farmily."

Fans were quick to praise her efforts and advocacy, writing: "You have such an amazing heart for animals Miranda!! Thank you for working so hard for them," and: "You are so sweet," as well as: "Beautiful girl with a beautiful heart!"

