Kimberley Walsh reacts to Duchess Kate's parenting style since Prince Louis' Jubilee antics - exclusive

Kimberley Walsh exclusively revealed to HELLO! what she really thought of the way The Duchess of Cambridge handled Prince Louis' cheeky behaviour across the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The 40-year-old is mother to three beautiful boys, Bobby, seven, Cole, five and Nate, one and said she couldn't get enough of the little Prince's hilarious antics.

The singer said:" It was the best thing I've seen in a long time, I just loved watching it. I mean, we've all been there, that could have quite easily have been Bobby at one point.

"She did an amazing job of just keeping calm. You could panic in that situation. You know, the world is watching you. It’s like oh, how is she going to deal with it? Well, at the end of the day, she dealt with it like any other normal mum would and in the perfect way.

Kimberley has three beautiful boys

"She stayed calm. He’s a kid, he’s being a kid, and that's fine and that's normal. It was quite nice - it's always nice to see those natural moments between them, I think."

The star continued: "I very much admire that she's able to do that because I think most of us feel enough pressure when you're in a soft play and somebody’s watching how we’re dealing with our kids. You know, but when you've got the nation, the world watching it, that is huge pressure.

Nate recently celebrated his first birthday

"And that's just a credit to her and the way she carries herself and the way she expresses herself is an act that she's always able to maintain that level of calm. I think in that respect, then, yes, I guess we should all aspire to that because to be able to stay that calm in that pressure. It's amazing."

As for her own parenting top tip, Kimberley revealed her mum did pass on one incredible nugget of wisdom which helps the former Girls Aloud member retain some 'me time'.

"My mum used to meet her girlfriends every Thursday without fail our whole childhood, Thursday night was 'Thursday night with the girls'.

Kimberley and husband Justin Scott welcomed baby Nate last year

"And I get it now. I get it so much. She had four kids, a full-time job, extra jobs but she always did that and I think it almost keeps you a little bit sane.

"I think probably before I had Nate that was a feasible thing but at the moment it's not.

"And I'm thinking I am genuinely missing it. I'm going to have to try and make that happen."

The family are so close

The former Pop Idol contestant is currently working with Sky Arts, who have just launched a new nationwide learning programme for Primary Schools to get children to spend more time on the arts.

Talking about her own boys, the star confessed that older brother Bobby takes just after his mother with a "natural flare for the arts" and often ropes in younger brother Cole to be the backing singer in his band.

Kimberley explained Bobby, "is so interested in music and writing songs with his friends," whereas Cole, "likes this sort of typical maths, science and English subjects. So, you know, he kind of thrives with those. Whereas my older one Bobby shows real signs of feeling much more comfortable and happy when he’s doing the more artistic lessons."

The star added: "He still loves to partake in Bobby's band, but he is generally put as backing singer, or whatever Bobby decides."

