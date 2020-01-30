Kimberley Walsh shares gorgeous never-before-seen wedding photos for 4th anniversary

Happy anniversary to Kimberley Walsh and Justin Scott! It has been four years since the couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Barbados, and to celebrate, the Girls Aloud star posted some never-before-seen photos from their big day on Instagram. "4 years married, 17 years together! Deffo still wanna grow old with you," Kimberley wrote.

The series of photos showed Kimberley and Justin together on their wedding day with their eldest son Bobby, who was then just one, as well as glimpses at their idyllic wedding venue, which had stunning sea views. The mum-of-two also revealed her friend and wedding guest Denise Van Outen, had helped to "tie my wedding dress up in a knot so it didn't hold me back on the dance floor", with one photo showing how they adjusted Kimberley's gorgeous Berta Bridal gown so she could dance the night away bare foot on the sand.

Kimberley Walsh shared new wedding photos to celebrate her fourth anniversary with Justin Scott

Kimberley and Justin tied the knot on 30 January 2016, after 13 years of dating. The couple chose to share their wedding day exclusively with HELLO!, with Kimberley saying: "It's a day we will cherish the rest of our lives."

After exchanging vows in St James Parish Church, surrounded by family including Girls Aloud singers Nicola Roberts and Cheryl – who were both bridesmaids - the wedding party moved to nearby restaurant The Cliff for the wedding reception. There, moving speeches were delivered by family members before guests sat down to a candelelit wedding supper.

Kimberley and Justin shared their wedding day with HELLO!

"To watch your best friend marry the love of her life and having experienced their relationship flourish over so many years is something I have never experienced before," Cheryl told HELLO!. "It’s meant the world to me to be a part of their special day and I wish them all the love and happiness in the world because nobody deserves it more."

