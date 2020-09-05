Kimberley Walsh treats son to show-stopping birthday cake – and it looks too good to eat The Girls Aloud star shares two sons, Bobby and Cole, with husband Justin Scott

It's been an emotional few weeks for Kimberley Walsh, but she had reason to celebrate on Friday as her eldest son Bobby celebrated his sixth birthday.

And what better way to mark the occasion than with a show-stopping birthday cake!

The Girls Aloud singer treated her little boy – whom she shares with husband Justin Scott – to a mouth-watering two-tier 'Nerf' cake from The Cake Store.

The colourful creation featured edible nerf toys around the base and was covered in blue, yellow and orange icing, with 'Happy 6th birthday Bobs' written across the bottom larger tier.

Happy Birthday, Bobby!

According to the website, there are four different filling options for each tier. For the top and bottom tier cake there is a choice of vanilla sponge with jam and buttercream – which is also offered gluten-free – chocolate sponge, or red velvet sponge with cream cheese frosting.

While it's unclear which fillings Kimberley chose for her son, we'd be happy with any of them as they all sound delicious!

Bobby celebrated his birthday with all his friends

Kimberley also shared some photos from Bobby's special day – and it looks like it was so much fun!

The teepee was filled with more sweet treats

Alongside his tasty cake, Bobby and his friends were treated to a giant Spider-Man bouncy castle, ice-cream truck, silent disco, a teepee decorated with footballs and green and blue balloons, and more cake!

Bobby was treated to more delicious cake

Captioning the snapshots, Kimberley wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday to this little legend!!! You are honestly the most hilarious, confident, loving, caring soul and I’m so proud to be your mama.

Everyone loves a bouncy castle

"Thanks to everyone who helped make his birthday so special we had the best day celebrating with our close friends and family."

Captioning more images of Bobby with his friends, Kimberley added: "Thank you @littleteepeeparties for making Bobby’s birthday so special he had the most amazing day! It’s been a crazy few weeks and you totally helped me pull it all together...it was perfect."

