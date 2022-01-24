Kimberley Walsh surprises fans by rocking Kate Middleton's famous dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Former Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh was snapped outside the BBC studios after appearing on Morning Live, looking super chic in a lovely teddy coat. In pictures that appeared on the MailOnline, the singer's coat is covering a lovely pink shirt dress.

READ: Kate Middleton sports vampy hair makeover and sensational £2 gold earrings

We knew we had seen that frock before - and it's the very same ME+EM dress the Duchess of Cambridge famously wore last year.

Loading the player...

READ: Kate Middleton keeps her promise to wear a pink outfit for little girl

Back in May, the mother-of-three invited little Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen’s official Edinburgh home and wore the breathtaking pink ME+EM outfit that matched the five-year-old's dress - after the youngster previously told her it was her favourite colour.

MORE: Royals with fringes! 15 photos of royals with bangs for your haircut inspiration

The dazzling number was an instant success, flying into all of the virtual shopping baskets.

Kate wearing the pink ME+EM dress in 2021

The £450 design is made from silk and has a dipped hemline, as well as a pleated front. It's the kind of number that can be worn casually with trainers or heels for a night out.

Colour Block Silk Shirt Dress + Belt in sugar pink, £450, ME+EM

It's not just Kim, Olympics presenter Gabby Logan has also been spotted in the fancy design, too! Back in August, the star was joined in the BBC studio by sporting heroes Michael Johnson, Denise Lewis and Jessica Ennis-Hill, and social media users were quick to point out they were all perfectly coordinated in pink, while we couldn't help but notice Gabby was wearing the famous ME+EM dress.

The story behind the pink dress is a beautiful one. In clips shared to Prince William and Kate's YouTube channel, the Duchess took part in a moving phone call with Lynda Sneddon and her daughter Mila, whose photo was included in her book, Hold Still. Mila, who is undergoing chemotherapy, was featured in an iconic picture from Kate’s lockdown photographic project and came to symbolise isolation during the pandemic after she was pictured kissing her home's kitchen window as her father stood outside.

READ: Sporty royal ladies! Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, Meghan Markle & more's best workout outfits

During the call, Kate made a sweet promise to the little girl that she would wear a pink dress when they were able to meet. The pair finally met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse - and when Kate walked into the room the face of the little girl, who was joined by her parents, lit up. Magical!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.