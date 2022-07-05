Andy Murray's candid comments on fatherhood changing his tennis career The Wimbledon champion is a father of four

On court Andy Murray, 35, is a tennis pro but off court he's a father of four – here's how fatherhood has changed his career, according to the man himself…

Andy's career is carefully tracked by pundits and some comments have been made about his potentially sleepless nights affecting his performance. In a candid interview with The Mail on Sunday, Andy set the record straight.

"I'd rather be getting up in the middle of the night and helping her [first-born Sophia] than winning every tennis match and her thinking when she grows up: 'Actually, you know what, he was an [expletive] dad but he won a lot of tennis matches so, you know, well done," the Wimbledon ace admitted.

The star has four children with his wife Kim

He went on to say: "Becoming a parent is life-changing and if it helps my tennis, great. And if it doesn’t, that’s fine. That’s not a problem for me now. My priority is to be a good father first."

In fact, being a father could help the star bounce back quicker after defeats. At the time, Andy had just had "two bad tournaments" but his new found happiness with fatherhood helped him through. "Normally, I've just had two bad tournaments and I'd be pretty gone about it. I'd be very down. I am still down about my tennis but I am just very happy with my life at home," he said.

The tennis player has opened up about fatherhood

Andy, and wife Kim, 34, are parents to four young children; Sophia, five, Edie, three, one-year-old son, Teddie, and their fourth child, who is yet to be named publicly, who was born in March 2021. The couple married in Scotland in 2015, where they tied the knot at Dunblane Cathedral in April of that year.

The family live on an amazing 28-acre estate in Surrey which boasts five bedrooms, a swimming pool, massage room, gym and tennis court as well as a courtyard-style garage building to accommodate Andy's fleet of cars.

