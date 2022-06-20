Duchess Kate cooing over two babies is the cutest thing you'll see all day The Duchess is a natural with children

The Duchess of Cambridge has three children with her husband Prince William, and as well as being a doting mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, she's keen to meet other people's children too.

A fan account for the Cambridges called @cambridge.edits shared a wholesome video of Kate Middleton greeting a mother and she was clearly dying to meet her little ones too.

As one woke up, the Duchess made her way over to the pram to introduce herself properly. The royal couldn't take the smile off her face as she cooed over the little ones

Fans loved seeing the candid video and they rushed to the comments section to share the love. "I loved her hopeful 'does he need to come out?!' You can tell she is just itching to hold them. I love her with kiddos!!!" wrote one. Another commented: "The way her face lights up when talking to a baby," and a third penned: "Look who is going to go home feeling broody."

Kate Middleton was itching to meet the little ones in this sweet video

It's not the first time Kate has shown her love for young babies or mentioned her broodiness.

Back in February, Kate admitted she felt "broody" as she chatted with parents and their babies at Copenhagen's Children's Museum and joked that her husband worries about her working with under one-year-olds because she returns home wanting "another one".

The Duchess loves meeting new children

In a video clip taken by HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash, Kate was captured beaming when she caught a glimpse of a baby at a royal engagement.

She gestured to Prince William who then held up his hand in a stop position.

After seeing the video, one fan joked that this could be us witnessing Kate's tactics to convince Prince William that baby number four is a good idea.

The royal is a natural with children

They wrote: "Catherine is still trying to persuade William into having Baby Cambridge. You've got to admire her persistence!

"It's funny to see how nervous William gets every time the couple approach children under one. He knows his wife gets incredibly broody and she'll try to convince him to have another baby!

"Come on, Will! Just one more."

