Holly Willoughby's idyllic childhood home is what dreams are made of The This Morning presenter visited this weekend

Holly Willoughby has a beautiful family home in London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, Belle and Chester, however, it's very different from where she grew up.

The This Morning presenter spent her childhood years in the countryside, being brought up by parents Linda and Brian in Burgess Hill.

On the weekend, Holly revisited her family home for her father's 70th birthday and she showed off part of their stunning grounds on Instagram.

In a video posted to her feed, Holly showed her 7.9million followers the This Morning beehives that her parents have in the garden of their property.

Holly filmed at her parents' house

Behind Holly was a vista of stunning rolling hills and beautiful blue skies. While it wasn't clear how much of the land in shot belonged to Holly's parents, it certainly looked idyllic – with no neighbours in sight.

The TV star has a lovely home

It is believed that this is where the star was raised, along with her sister Kelly. Just imagine waking up to those stunning views!

Holly's own family home is rather different, but equally as stunning. The Dancing on Ice presenter has a jaw-dropping kitchen complete with high-shine island and while cooking a roast dinner one weekend, the star revealed her love for Emma Bridgewater crockery, and she appears to have the whole range.

The home also has a pristine lounge with parquet flooring and chic furnishes, which is where her beloved cat likes to chill.

Gardening is a passion of Holly's

The family also benefit from a beautiful garden where Holly likes to grow her own vegetables.

Despite the six-bedroom home already being pretty spectacular, the £3million house is set to undergo changes as the family have had their planning permission granted for an extension. The allegedly controversial decision among her neighbours was originally not granted by the local council but it appears after time and perseverance, the big changes will now go ahead.

