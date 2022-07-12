Nicola Adams' girlfriend Ella Baig breaks silence following birth of baby boy The model was all smiles

Ella Baig has shared an update with her fans following the birth of her baby son on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old model treated her loyal followers to a new candid snap of herself breastfeeding her newborn son. Ella appeared to be in high spirits as she beamed for the camera whilst cradling her little one.

Providing an update, she penned: "Thank you for all the kind words! I will get back to everyone in time, I’m just trying to stay as present as possible in this moment and give my baby as much attention as I possibly can."

Ella's sweet post mirrors Nicola's latest Instagram Story, which sees the couple's young tot gripping onto Ella's index finger. Decked out in an adorable koala sleepsuit, the baby's tiny hand was clearly visible.

Ella treated her fans to an update

Nicola captioned the clip: "I'm soooo excited! Thanks for all the lovely comments, you guys are the best. I'll be back on socials properly real soon."

Nicola shared her baby joy

The adorable posts come after the duo welcomed their first child on Saturday. Announcing the news on their shared Instagram page, Ella and Nicola released a black & white photo of the baby's feet encircled by the loved-up couple's hands.

They captioned the post: "We are so excited to have welcomed our son into the world on Saturday morning at around 7am. Nothing prepares you for this moment in life but I am so overwhelmed with love and proud of Ella. We can't wait to start this new chapter with baby Adams."

The duo released a stunning photo

Following four happy years together, the couple conceived after their fourth round of IVF, having started their fertility treatment in 2019. They later revealed how they opted to use Nicola's egg, fertilised via a sperm donor with similar traits to Ella.

After a heartbreaking miscarriage, Nicola said: "It feels really good to finally have a baby on the way. All the ups and downs were worth it in the end."

"I hope our story gives hope to other couples who might be in our position," explained Ella, who is eager to share her personal experiences in a bid to raise awareness surrounding pregnancy loss and fertility.

