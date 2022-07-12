Pippa Middleton's new baby girl's sweet connection to cousin Prince George

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton has welcomed her third child with James Matthews, a baby girl – and she has a cute connection to her cousin Prince George.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's siblings Pippa and James' houses are worlds apart

PEOPLE has reported that Pippa gave birth two weeks ago, which means she and Prince George will share the same star sign, Cancer, as George will celebrate his birthday 22 July.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pippa Middleton has given birth - all the details

Prince William and Duchess Kate's son George is just on the cusp of the star sign, as on the 23 July the zodiac moves into Leo.

Being Cancerians, the two cousins will share traits. Cancers are known to be "tenacious, highly imaginative, loyal, emotional, sympathetic and persuasive."

Pippa was pregnant at the Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Sisters Duchess Kate and Pippa now both have three children, and they are set to live closer to one another so we're sure the cousins will spend lots of family time together.

MORE: James Middleton's rare comment on sweet childhood experience

READ: Why Kate Middleton and sister Pippa's pregnancies were so different

Prince William and Duchess Kate, along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are going to be relocating to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. The four-bedroom property is located on the 655-acre Windsor estate which means the family will be much closer to the Queen.

Pippa is also set to move to the countryside, having just purchased a £15million home in Berkshire. She will relocate along with her husband James, and their three children Arthur, Grace and the new baby.

The sisters are both moving to the countryside

They will be just a 20-minute drive from Pippa's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, who still live in their family home in Bucklebury. Pippa's brother James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet also live in the county after purchasing a £1.45million farmhouse last year.

James is a proud uncle to his sisters' broods, and he does have plans to start a family of his own. During a chat with the Daily Mail, James was quizzed on his future baby plans. He explained that baby goats are the only little ones he's looking after for now, but he did say that he and Alizee are "keen" to start a family. He told the publication, "I think children are inevitably going to be our next direction and we’re both very keen and happy to let nature take its course".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.