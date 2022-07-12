Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey's children steal the show in heart-melting family photo The Dallas Buyers Club star and his model wife have three children

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey have marked a joyous family occasion with an adorable photo of their children.

The model and Sing actor are proud parents to Levi, 14, Vida, 12, and Livingston, nine, who they are raising away from the limelight in Texas. On Monday, Camila took to Instagram to share a heart-melting throwback photo of her two youngest children in honor of Levi's 14th birthday last week.

WATCH: Camila Alves and her children surprise Matthew McConaughey

In the photo, Camila is cradling a newborn Livingston while his big sister Vida adorably watches on while wrapping her arms around her mom.

Despite Levi not being in the photo, Camila gushed over her eldest son as she shared her disbelief over how quickly her children are growing up.

"Time flies… whatever it is that brings you joy experience fully as that exact experience will never happen again," she began.

"Levi just turned 14 the other day!!" she added. "He changed my life forever and keeps on doing it for the better! Thank you my love! Vida in this picture, 12 now, and look her admiration to her little brother Livingston, age 9 now… time flies."

Camila melted hearts with this adorable photo

Camila was quickly inundated with messages from her fans, who were blown away by the adorable photo. "So beautiful. I noticed the admiration right away. She learns it from you," replied one follower.

A second said: "What a great picture! Vida looks so enamored with her baby brother." A third added: "Congratulations Camila. It's so true time flies… I feel same for my kids too... You are a very thoughtful and caring mom and that's so admirable."

Camila and Matthew with their three children

Both Camila and Matthew are hands-on parents and the Oscar winner spoke about being a dad to Town and Country in 2020.

"I'm more consistently the yes guy," he confessed. "Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want. Other times, it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they're not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn."

