Hoda Kotb opens up about daughter Haley's sweet gesture that's too pure for words The NBC star is raising kind girls

Hoda Kotb is an incredibly loving mom to her two young daughters Haley and Hope, raising them with the help of ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

The Today star often trades parenting stories with her co-host Jenna Bush Hager, also a mom-of-three, and opened up about her older daughter's incredibly kind gesture.

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb's family life

On the latest installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna, the journalist discussed how Haley had been saving up the money she had collected by doing chores around the house.

"At the end of the week, she got seven dollars and 25 cents, that's a lot of money for a kid," she explained, and when she asked her daughter what she wanted to do with the money, she got a puzzling response.

Her first answer was: "I want to buy a dollhouse," but then she added: "Or, I want to buy an ice cream cone for Mo," an adult friend of theirs who happened to run a couple of restaurants.

Haley indignantly then told her mom that she wanted to call Mo and ask about his favorite ice cream flavor, which she did and after deciphering it was chocolate, hung up on him.

Hoda opened up about her daughter's act of kindness

After running into him randomly on the street, Mo asked Haley why she asked about his favorite flavor, to which she just responded: "Well, I've been doing my chores all week and I want to get you an ice cream."

The incredulous adults were baffled, and the next day, they went to the shop and bought him the cone, with Mo giving Haley a big hug and revealing that what made it even more special was that it was his birthday.

As Jenna listened in awe, Hoda continued with gusto: "When you do something kind, the universe cooperates. It happened to have been his birthday on that day? With the ice cream and the whole thing?"

Fans of the star were left quite emotional by the clip when it was shared on social media, with one writing: "I love everything about this story! And now I love MO," and another saying: "What a beautiful heart she has!"

The NBC star is a loving mom to her two daughters

A third sweetly commented: "I needed this today. Always be kind! Always! What a special little one to have a heart like she does! Good job Haley! Proud of you!"

