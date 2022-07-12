Savannah Guthrie wows with stylish outfit as she reunites with Hoda Kotb on Today The Today family are back together!

Savannah Guthrie enjoyed a well-deserved break from work last week with her family, and was certainly missed!

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager stuns in swimsuit photo during beach trip with family

The Today star returned to the NBC daytime show on Monday, reuniting with co-star Hoda Kotb in the process.

What's more, Savannah was met with quite the reaction from viewers at home, with many complimenting her on her outfit choice.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie gives rare insight into her family life

The mother-of-two wore a high-waisted denim skirt teamed with a sleeveless polo shirt, and shared a photo of her outfit in full on Instagram.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie receives heartfelt message from good friend Jenna Bush Hager

MORE: Sharon Stone soaks up the sun in stylish bikini while on vacation

In the caption, she joked: "The seventies called," as her fans contributed to the comments section. "Love that jean skirt," one wrote, while another commented: "The seventies were a great decade and you look fabulous." A third added: "You look so cute today, I love your outfit."

Savannah had gone away with her husband Michael Feldman and their two young children, Vale and Charles.

Savannah Guthrie received a mass of compliments about her outfit choice after returning to Today

The star shared a number of vacation snaps on social media during their time away, including a sweet photo of her hugging her children by the swimming pool.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager is unimpressed as she's presented with an epic family throwback photo

MORE: Dylan Dreyer as you've never seen her before in new photo with husband Brian Fichera

Savannah wasn't the only host who was away from Today last week, as Jenna Bush Hager was also on vacation.

Jenna returned on Monday too, and reunited with Hoda on the fourth hour of the show. It's vacation season on Today, as the week prior Hoda had jetted off with her two young daughters Haley and Hope on holiday.

Savannah has a close bond with her work colleagues and even went on holiday with Jenna and her family earlier in the year.

Savannah and Hoda Kotb have been co-hosting Today together since 2017

She also has a strong working relationship with Hoda and recently opened up about their partnership during a celebration for the show at The Paley Center last month.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's latest family update has fans all offering the same advice

MORE: Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone for heartbreaking reason

Discussing the moment Hoda replaced her former Today co-star Matt Lauer, she said: "All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand."

She added: "I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We're going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don't think I had the confidence by myself."

Savannah is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

On their female partnership, she continued: "It's wonderful to have a female partnership, but to me, to have this friend and cheerleader and partner, and I really feel that from her, and I hope we share that.

MORE: What Savannah Guthrie really thinks of co-star Hoda Kotb

MORE: Hoda Kotb's absence from Today explained - all we know

"It's incredible. I always say, 'I'll hold my hands and close my eyes and go anywhere with you.' I would."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.