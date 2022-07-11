Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's reunion delights Today fans after time apart The Today family are incredibly close!

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have been apart for the past two weeks as they have both gone on vacation one after the other.

Hoda was first to go away with her daughters Haley and Hope at the end of June, and last week Jenna went away with her family.

In this time the pair have been supported by sub hosts, but on Monday's show they finally reunited - and viewers were more than thrilled.

A sweet post was shared on Instagram by the official Today with Hoda & Jenna page, showing the pair smiling at each other while backstage on set.

The caption read: "Guess who's back!? And better than ever! There's no @hodaandjenna without Hoda and Jenna."

Comments soon flooded in, with one writing: "Love when they are both on!" while another wrote: "So happy you are back together." A third added: "Welcome back! Thank you for sharing your morning with us."

Jenna went away with her husband Henry Hager and their three children, Mila, Poppy and Hal, and shared some lovely pictures from their vacation on Monday ahead of the show.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager were reunited on Monday's Today

These included a snapshot of the doting mom with her daughter Poppy on the beach, and another group shot of all the family posing outside in the sun.

While she had a lovely time away, Jenna was excited to be back at work with her colleagues.

Jenna is incredibly close to her Today co-stars, and recently opened up about working on the NBC daytime show while talking to HELLO!.

Jenna Bush Hager was on vacation with her family last week

"I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh," Jenna admitted. "That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she shared.

MORE: Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone for heartbreaking reason

Jenna is also close with Savannah, and told us: "And even the other day when Savannah was filling in with me, we were getting dressed together and I was like, 'Put on something more goth'. "It feels like we're getting dressed to go on a night out when really we're getting dressed to go and present television. It's so much fun that you really love everybody that you work with to the point that you're getting dressed together."

Jenna, like Hoda and Savannah, is a mom to young children and working with fellow working parents is also a blessing.

Hoda Kotb was joined by sub Michelle Collins in Jenna's absence

"I am so lucky to work with this group of extraordinary moms. We all have kids who are similar ages so it's been really fun and kind of wild," she said. "It's great and I don't take it lightly. Even this weekend when I was gone, I had one kid, my husband had two, and Savannah picked up my kids and took them to church."

The former teacher continued: "I can text Hoda and ask for advice," she said. "I'm so lucky to work with people who I not only adore, but I can lean on them. That's the true meaning of sisterhood."

