Hoda Kotb inspires Kim Kardashian with her parenting style during much-anticipated interview

Hoda Kotb sat down to chat with Kim Kardashian on the latest episode of her podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb.

The pair soon bonded over family life, with the Today star even inspiring the Skims founder with a parenting hack she uses on her two young daughters, Haley and Hope.

While talking about their children, Hoda told Kim: "My favorite parenting hack when asking my kids something when I want to know more is asking them, 'Tell me more'.

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb opens up about horrific parenting shame

"That's it, my only line to them, and out comes more. If I ask them something specific they are like, 'I don't know, nothing,' but [if you ask] tell me more, [they are like] 'Let me think of something Mom,' and they tell me some beautiful story."

The beauty mogul - who shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West - was more than impressed with Hoda's tactic.

She told her: "Oh I love that. I'm going to steal that from you." During the much-anticipated interview, Kim also opened up about finding inner peace and her relationship with Pete Davidson.

Today's Hoda Kotb opened up about parenting with Kim Kardashian

The star gushed over her boyfriend, telling Hoda that she enjoys the simple things with the Saturday Night Live star, from running errands to getting pizza.

Hoda's podcast launched in September 2021, a space for people "on a journey of self-discovery and resilience of the human spirit," according to Today.

She has interviewed figures like Oprah Winfrey, Maria Shriver, Sheryl Crow, and even her co-star Jenna Bush Hager.

Hoda has interviewed Kim many times over the years

The second series returned last month and kicked off with Hoda interviewing Amy Schumer.

When she isn't busy working, Hoda enjoys nothing more than spending time with her children. The TV star shares her daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, who she separated from at the beginning of the year.

The Today star is a doting mom to daughters Haley and Hope

The pair have remained on good terms and are devoted to co-parenting their daughters.

Hoda lives in Upper Manhattan in New York City, and has a close bond with her co-stars too, often spending time with fellow parents such as Dylan Dreyer and her young children away from work.

