Hoda Kotb shares stunning vacation view alongside hopeful message

Now that Hoda Kotb is back to work, she's dreaming of her vacation gone by - and it looks amazing.

The star took to Instagram and posted a snapshot of her view from her getaway and delivered a hopeful message at the same time.

Hoda's photo showed a beautiful, orange sun setting over the water and she captioned the image: "Here's to a peaceful night," before adding a red, heart emoji.

Her fans commented: "Hoda you are the kindest human being!! You deserve every bit of peace, beauty and happiness that comes your way," and another added: "The best place ever."

Hoda was on vacation last week and over The Fourth of July weekend too. The mom-of-two celebrated with her daughters, Hope and Haley, while hosts stood in for her alongside, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager, on the two Today shows.

While her snapshots were stunning, Hoda returned to her TV gig and confessed it's never as cool, calm and collected as it appears on social media.

Hoda's vacation snapshot was stunning

Speaking to Justin Sylvester, who filled in for Jenna on Today with Hoda and Jenna, they talked about going on spontaneous trips and surviving without itineraries.

Hoda then challenged: "I wanna show you my vacation, and next time I'll invite you," she then shared a selfie of herself with her children aboard their flight.

"We got on the plane, me and my girls," she started. "We were going to go to Orlando, but there was weather trouble, so we had to sit on the tarmac in Tampa for three hours.

Hoda enjoyed a vacation with her adorable children

"And then we got there and wound up in Orlando around 7-8 at night, we left at 11 [in the morning]," Hoda continued, with Justin feeling bad for her.

"Hold on," she added, before then bringing up another picture of her daughters during their trip with face paint on, looking as happy as could be.

"Then we got to Universal, which was a blast. It was a 110, and the kids were splashing around face painting, and then we went to Disney after that."

We knew there would be a happy ending to Hoda's story.

