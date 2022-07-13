Helen Skelton's estranged husband shares rare video with youngest son The presenter has been candid about her split

BBC Countryfile star Helen Skelton has split from husband Richie Myler, but it's clear he's still spending quality time with the kids, as he shared a sweet video with youngest son Louis on Tuesday.

The rugby star uploaded a black-and-white video of his son being carried on his dad's shoulders. The little one was making a 'shhh' gesture with his figure which could have also been a celebration for a goal considering he was wearing a football kit. Richie put a smile on his face for the short clip.

It's unknown whether eldest son Ernie was present too, or if baby Elise also made an appearance for the playdate.

This quality father-son time comes after Richie and Helen's marriage breakdown.

The stars broke up when their baby daughter was four months old

The couple announced their split back in April, just four months after welcoming their youngest child, baby daughter Elsie. The star had been married to Richie for nine years and the breakup came as a shock to many of their fans.

In a short statement, Helen confirmed the "sad" news: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

It is believed that Richie now has a new partner, Stephanie Thirkill, who is the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club, which is the team that the star plays for.

The presenter is a doting mum of three

Helen has been branded a "supermum" after candid and inspirational posts with her three young children. The star was pictured being a doting mother back in April, ahead of the announcement, when she gave her son Ernie a piggyback while carrying her newborn baby Elsie in a front carrier.

One fan wrote: "And that’s what they call multitasking" and another added: "Aww love this mama!" A third remarked: "Can remember doing something similar." We are seriously impressed!

