Helen Skelton hailed 'supermum' after relatable family photo

Helen Skelton, 38, proved she is every inch the doting mother on Wednesday while she gave her son Ernie a piggyback while carrying her newborn baby Elsie.

The Countryfile star showed off her impressive parenting skills in a new snap uploaded to her Instagram – and fans were seriously impressed.

WATCH: Helen Skelton shares relatable parenting video

Many hailed Helen as "supermum" in the comments section, and we have to agree. One wrote: "And that’s what they call multitasking" and another added: "Aww love this mama!" A third remarked: "Can remember doing something similar."

Helen has three children, two boys and a girl

The star still managed to crack a smile as she held Ernie on her back while her other son Louis strolled along beside her. She captioned the snap: "Leeds. Life. Squad. #family #schoolsout #squad #leeds." It's possible that Helen's husband Richie Myler was behind the camera and responsible for the half-term snap.

Helen was sporting a very jazzy baby carrier for her day out. With its eye-catching dogtooth design we've found the exact one from Harrods!

Helen has to be applauded for her honesty when it comes to parenting three children, as the star is always sharing behind-the-scenes photos and sharing real-life stories about the highs and lows of being a mum.

Baby Elsie is Helen's third child

A week ago, she posted a photo of eldest son Ernie monkeying around inside the family car. The six-year-old had pulled off an impressive feat of acrobatics as he hung upside down in the car, using the roof handles to steady himself. In utter disbelief, Helen captioned the image: "Ever wonder what it's like to have a little boy??"

The star has a beautiful family

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! following Elsie's birth, Helen revealed her sons had had a say in choosing their sister’s name. "The boys loved the name Elsie as it has an E and an L at the beginning," she shared.

