Helen Skelton stuns in red bikini as she soaks up the sun on family day at beach The former couple share two children together

Helen Skelton had a fun-filled day at the beach this week as she soaked up the sunshine in south Shields.

The Countryfile star, 38, has had a difficult start to the year following her shock split from husband Richie Myler in April.

But she was in high spirits on Tuesday and shared a sweet montage video documenting her day out.

Helen was joined by her three children, as well as family and friends. "Happy Birthday @rebeccawalls85 grateful for you," she captioned the video.

Helen opted for denim shorts and a red bikini for the day out

"Top day in sunny South Shields…. plenty of fun in the uk if you know where to look and you have a good gang. #beach #uksummer #summerfun #birthdaygirl."

Helen looked sensational as she hit the beach, dressed in a red bikini top and denim skirt. She pulled her hair up and accessorised with sunglasses and chunky gold jewellery.

The star posed for pictures with her children

It comes after Helen spoke about balancing her work commitments with life as a mother of three.

During a video call with Claudia Winkleman on Radio 2, Helen confessed things get "easier" with the third child. "Talking about real life, you are multi-tasking like an absolute boss," remarked Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia, who watched Helen whilst she was looking after her baby daughter.

Helen headed to the beach with a group of friends and family members

"I just have to say that because you are outside and now feeding your little baby, and I can hear her drinking, she is doing very well!"

Laughing, Helen remarked: "I am so sorry, you probably thought that was a calf drinking or something, well by the third one... The first one, I remember he would do a little thing like scuff his nose, and I would take him straight to A&E, by the third one, you're like 'Oh, they will be fine.'"

Helen and Richie announced their split in April

Helen and her husband Richie announced their split back in April, just four months after welcoming their youngest child, baby daughter Elsie. The star had been married to rugby player Richie for nine years and as well as Elsie, they share two sons: Ernie, seven, and Louis, five.

