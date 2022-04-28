Helen Skelton details 'terrifying' birth experience without husband Richie Myler

Countryfile star Helen Skelton, 38, who has recently split from her husband Richie Myler, is a proud mum to three children, but the birth of her second child was so traumatic. In an unearthed interview with The Mirror, the presenter detailed how the birth of her second child was "terrifying" as Richie wasn't by her side. In fact, he was 600 miles away in England while she was living in France.

Speaking to the publication, she spoke out about her second birth in 2015: " I was in France and my husband was in England, and no one made it to me in time.

"I gave birth with just my three-year-old next to me, repeatedly hitting me on the head with a plastic sword, because he thought we were playing dinosaurs. Terrifying. But I didn’t have a choice, I just had to get on with it."

Husband Richie wasn't there at the birth of their second son

The family were living in France at the time, and in an interview with the Daily Mail's You Magazine in 2018, Helen admitted suffering "crushing loneliness" while she was there as she couldn't speak the language.

"I didn't speak the language and I felt so isolated that I used to go into the local tourist office just to talk to someone who could speak English," she said.

Helen announced the split from her husband via Instagram on Monday, just four months after welcoming their third child, Elsie.

The star is mum to three children

In a short statement, she wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Helen married rugby player Richie in December 2013. In an earlier interview with the Northern Echo, Helen opened up about her marriage to Richie. "Marriages and relationships are not all plain sailing, but we approach it like teamwork," she revealed.

