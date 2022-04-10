Helen Skelton sparks comments with new photo of baby Elsie The Countryfile star is a devoted mum

Helen Skelton shared the most adorable photo with her baby daughter Elsie at the weekend – and fans rushed to share their reactions.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter posted an image of herself and her little girl, who was born in December.

MORE: Helen Skelton looks ahead to 'next pregnancy' in social media post

In the snap, the mum-of-three sat in the window seat of a coffee shop and gazed adoringly at her youngest child.

Elsie appeared to be looking at something across the room and couldn't have been dressed more sweetly in a floral onesie, white knitted cardigan and pink headband decorated with a large bow.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton shares incredibly relatable parenting moment

Helen captioned the image: "On the town [two red heart emojis] #saturdaynight." Her fans were quick to share their love for the photo, with their comments including: "Ohhh myyy," and: "So gorgeous!!"

SEE: Helen Skelton delights fans with unearthed wedding photo

MORE: Helen Skelton turns heads in cherry red jumpsuit for son's birthday

Several of the star's followers posted heart and heart-eyes emojis, while others commented: "She is just perfect," and: "She’s so beautiful!!!!! Xxxx."

Helen shared the sweet photo to Instagram

Last month, Helen shared another lovely picture of her daughter, in honour of her 10-week anniversary. It showed the busy mum lifting her tiny little girl up with Elsie doing a huge yawn!

"Ten weeks of you #babygirl," Helen wrote, and her followers clearly adored the new snapshot.

Taking to the comments section to coo over Elsie, one wrote, "She's gorgeous, what a beautiful picture, enjoy they grow up so fast."

The star is a proud mum-of-three

"Now there's a picture to treasure for the rest of your life! Happy days Helen," said a second, while a third fan wrote: "Fantastic picture. And how much has she changed in those 10 weeks? My granddaughter is 4 weeks and every time I see her she's changed, personality developing as well as growing. Happy days!!"

As well as little Elsie, Helen and her husband, rugby player Richie Myler, share sons Ernie, six, and Louis, four. The happy couple tied the knot back in 2013.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.