Helen Skelton captures baby Elise's milestone moment on camera

Helen Skelton delighted everyone on Monday when she captured her baby Elise holding herself up while spending time in the garden.

The BBC Countryfile presenter recorded the magical moment, also getting the family dog in shot. Elise was bright as a button, holding herself up with her arms as she enjoyed tummy time on the grass. Her eyes followed their pet dog called Spiderman as he roamed around sniffing the lawn.

WATCH: Helen Skelton films baby Elise - and she's holding herself up!

The star has been busy juggling her home life, while getting to grips with her split from husband Richie Myler.

The couple announced their split back in April, just four months after welcoming their youngest child, Elsie. The star had been married to rugby player Richie for nine years, and the separation came as a surprise to fans.

Helen's daughter is six months old

Speaking about managing with her third child, during a video call with Claudia Winkleman on Radio 2, the 38-year-old confessed things get "easier" with the third child. "Talking about real life, you are multi-tasking like an absolute boss," remarked the Strictly Come Dancing host, who watched Helen whilst she was looking after her baby daughter.

Helen responded: "The first one, I remember he would do a little thing like scuff his nose, and I would take him straight to A&E, by the third one, you're like 'Oh, they will be fine.'"

The star's daughter appeared on set

Baby Elise has just turned six months old and the little one has even gone with her mother for the filming of Channel 5's Summer on the Farm. The tot was pictured on her mother's lap in-between recording, and fans loved to see the behind-the-scenes set-up.

Impressed by the mum-of-three's parenting skills, one fan remarked: "Smashing it working mama," while another commented: "Gorgeous little girl. Working with Martin Hughes-Games is a great success! You are both so natural and funny together."

