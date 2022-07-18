Nicola Adams and Ella Baig radiate joy as they leave Lindo Wing with newborn son The loved-up duo are first-time parents

Nicola Adams and Ella Baig beamed with joy as they stepped out for the first time with their baby boy.

Exclusive: Nicola Adams and partner Ella Baig reveal their baby's sex

Taking to Instagram, the Olympic boxer shared an adorable snap of the family posing outside the Lindo Wing's main entrance.

Reminiscent of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's much-loved 'Lindo Walk' photographs, Nicola and Ella beamed as they excited St Mary's Hospital, London.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicola Adams and Ella Baig reveal the sex of their baby

Opting for a stunning green floral wrap dress, 24-year-old Ella was all smiles as she cosied up to Nicola. The first-time mum completed her gorgeous summer outfit with a pair of white chunky flatform sandals and a chic black leather handbag.

READ: 12 celebrities who's candidly discussed their fertility struggles

READ: Meet the celebrity babies born in 2022

She kept her make-up low-key and styled her platinum locks into a central parting for a fuss-free appearance. Doting partner, Nicola, similarly couldn't contain her excitement. Smiling from ear to ear, the 39-year-old sporting sensation carried their baby son in a smart car seat.

The loved-up couple beamed with joy

Dressed up for the big occasion, Nicola donned an oatmeal tailored linen suit which she teamed with a crisp neutral T-shirt. Striving for comfort, the Olympic champ slipped into a pair of comfy white trainers.

Documenting the milestone moment, Nicola captioned the post: "Can't believe it, it's official me and @ella.baig are parents now. @babyadamsadventures can't wait to get you home #twomums #babyboy".

Nicola's fans went wild in the comment section, with one writing: "And so the adventure begins. Congratulations ladies", whilst another penned: "How amazing does Ella look?? Sending a huge congratulations to you both and welcome to the world little man."

Nicola and Ella welcomed their baby boy on 9 July

A third remarked: "What a beautiful picture! Congratulations", whilst a fourth added: "Amaaaaaazing!! Congratulations to such beautiful parents and enjoy every second."

The joyous photos come after the duo welcomed their first child on Saturday 9 July. Announcing the news on their shared Instagram page, Ella and Nicola released a stunning black & white photo of the baby's feet encircled by the loved-up couple's hands.

GALLERY: 17 celebrity mums who are proud to breastfeed their baby in public

They captioned the post: "We are so excited to have welcomed our son into the world on Saturday morning at around 7am. Nothing prepares you for this moment in life but I am so overwhelmed with love and proud of Ella. We can't wait to start this new chapter with baby Adams."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.