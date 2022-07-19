Congratulations are in order for Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen as the famed interior designer has welcomed another grandchild after his daughter Hermione gave birth to a baby girl.

READ: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen: 'Minimalism is dead' and other interiors trends to avoid

The Changing Rooms star took to his Instagram to share the jubilant news where he shared a photo of himself cradling the baby girl in his arms. He captioned the sweet shot: "……So this UNBELIEVABLY sweet woodland creature of a Granddaughter has shown the very good taste to today join ClanLLB………"

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Day in the Life: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and family

Fans were equally as excited as Laurence, as many took to the comments to share their messages of congratulations with the 57-year-old.

SEE: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen shares more unseen photos from daughter Hermione's wedding

MORE: Laurence Llewelyn Bowen's daughter Hermione ties the knot - exclusive wedding photos

"Congratulations!!! So happy for you all," posted one, while a second added: "Congratulations Granddaddy LLB!"

A third penned: "Congratulations. Wonderfully expressed. Wishing her a lovely life," and a fourth commented: "How wonderful and utterly beautiful, congratulations to you and your family."

Laurence was over the moon to meet his granddaughter

Laurence and Hermione have an incredibly close relationship, and he played a large role in her wedding, which took place earlier this year.

PHOTOS: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's incredible home is fit for royalty - see inside

READ: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's top 5 tips to spruce up your home this spring

The proud father-of-the-bride not only walked his daughter down the aisle, which he described as his "highlight of the whole day", but he also turned bridal designer by designing her wedding dress.

"I was very keen that Hermione should wear something elegant; she needed something architectural and youthful. I came up with a simple design – a white satin dress with a nipped-in waist, sweetheart neckline and a little white velvet cape with a [fake] fur trim," Laurence told HELLO! of the classic design, which features long sleeves and a full skirt.

The Llewelyn-Bowen clan is growing

And it was a role that Hermione was happy for her dad to take, sharing: "There was no way I’d say no as I knew he'd have my best interests at heart."

Laurence had a big part in planning the wedding between his daughter and her husband Drew Marriott, as he also designed the wedding outfits for his wife Jackie and eldest daughter Cecile.

The 56-year-old also revealed that the four older bridesmaids were given a red colour scheme but were free to wear what they liked, adding: "I hate that cabin crew look."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.