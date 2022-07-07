Elon Musk breaks silence after welcoming twins in November 2021 with colleague Elon is now a father of 10

Elon Musk has broken his silence a day after it was revealed he had welcomed twins in November 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at one of his firms.

The Tesla founder took to Twitter and alluded to the news by tweeting that he was doing his "best to help the underpopulation crisis".

Neuralink executive Shivon and Elon's twins were both in Austin, Texas, one month before Elon and former partner Grimes welcomed a daughter via surrogacy in December 2021. Shivon is a product manager at the company which is owned by Elon.

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," he wrote on the social media site.

In follow up tweets, he added: "Mark my words, they are sadly true".

"I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!" he also wrote.

Elon seemingly confirmed the news

According to the court documents Shivon asked a Texan county court to change their babies' names so they would "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name."

Elon is now father to 10 children. He shares 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Damian, and Sax, who were born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. Their eldest son, Nevada, who died at 10 weeks.

He also welcomed two children with singer Grimes; Exa Dark Sideræl, who they've nicknamed Y, and two-year-old son X Æ A-12.

Elon and Grimes welcomed their daughter a month later

Elon is also thought to be close with Amber Heard and her daughter Oonagh. The pair were pictured at a wildlife sanctuary in Australia shortly before Amber made their romance official on Instagram in 2017, however, they'd known each other for years.

Amber and Elon's romantic relationship was however short-lived as they broke up months after they became involved. Elon took to social media with a message addressing Amber in which he said there was still "love" between them.

"Btw, just to clear up some of the press storms this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another," Elon tweeted, according to PageSix.

"Long-distance relationships when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds."

Elon opened up further about his heartache in an interview with Rolling Stone when he said: "I just broke up with my girlfriend. I was really in love, and it hurt bad. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think."

Amber and Elon did decide to give their relationship another shot, but it was as ill-fated as the first time around and by 2018 things were over for good between them.