Gemma Atkinson thrills as she reveals glimpse of Mia's first bed The Emmerdale star welcomed her daughter in 2019

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are bound to be celebrating as their daughter Mia approaches her third birthday.

And to mark the occasion, the parents will be gifting the tot with her first-ever bed, as the youngster graduates from the crib that she had previously been dozing in. On Tuesday, proud mum Gemma shared an insight into her daughter's room and the makeover that it was undergoing, courtesy of Vikki Lindsay, otherwise known as Classy Cleaner. "So lovely," the mum-of-one captioned the video that showed off the room that would be fit for a princess.

Mia's first bed had a large wooden frame around it, and plenty of frilled pillows, one of which bore her name, stacked up for her to doze on. It also featured some beautiful star-covered sheets for the young girl.

The rest of the room was coloured baby-pink, and in one corner the young girl had several stuffed toys, including a large giraffe.

"Look at that for Mia for her birthday," Gemma cooed in the video, as she highlighted Mia's personalised pillow.

"We're doing her room up for her birthday, so she's [Vikki] now doing these, as well as cleaning, she's doing all your styling."

Mia's bedroom has gotten a makeover ahead of the young girl's birthday

The star then joked: "She's even suggested a padded wall in our bedroom, genuinely, like he's going to be throwing me around."

Gemma has been preparing for Mia's upcoming birthday for a little bit, and last week updated fans as she went and brought some party supplies for the event.

As she showed off some Disney princess wrapping paper that she'd bought for her daughter, she also shared an important message about animal cruelty following a video that she'd watched.

The family-of-three will soon be celebrating

"I thought, I need some dry shampoo and some toothpaste and I thought because of that video, I looked that little bit harder.

"I got vegan and cruelty free toothpaste and dry shampoo. So none of that preachy 'oh we have to do this and this', I'm not down for that but tiny little changes like that make a massive difference if we all do it. So, yeah, proud of myself."

Captioning the video she wrote: "Small acts by us all make a massive difference in the long run," with three green love hearts.

