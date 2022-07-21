Tim McGraw shares hopes of becoming a grandfather The country music singer is married to Faith Hill

Tim McGraw is the first to admit that he has a pretty great life and there isn't much he wants for – apart from expanding his family.

The country music singer opened up to Audacy's Rob + Holly where he revealed his hopes of becoming a grandfather one day. Tim shares daughters Gracie, 25, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20, with his superstar wife, Faith Hill.

WATCH: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's endearing love story

"I've been so fortunate and grateful for everything in my life. Everything's gone way past any expectations and dreams that I could ever hope for," he said.

Revealing what is left on his bucket list, Tim added: "I just want a good, healthy life for my daughters and for them to pursue their dreams, have success, and to be happy – that's on my bucket list. And grandkids for sure down the road, but way down the road."

Tim and Faith are incredibly proud of their children, who were raised in Nashville. The couple faced a big change last year when Audrey left home, and they opened up about becoming empty-nesters soon afterward.

Tim and Faith's daughters have all left the family home

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star added: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people.

Tim hopes to be a granddad in the future

"It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

Gracie and Audrey are both following in their parent's footsteps in the entertainment industry and are both talented singers. Maggie, meanwhile, earned her master's degree from Stamford University in Sustainability Science.

