Tim McGraw embarrasses daughter Audrey during on-set kissing scene

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were very proud parents when their youngest daughter Audrey took on the starring role in her dad's music video for his hit song 7500 OBO last year.

The 20-year-old portrayed "a young woman with a boyfriend who eventually leaves town" in her first acting role, and filmed scenarios from their relationship including a kissing scene – something her dad wasn't too fond of watching.

In a new interview with Audacy's US 101 (Chattanooga), Tim admitted that Audrey had to pull him aside and give him a talking to after he embarrassed her by prematurely yelling "Cut" during the intimate scene.

"I never gave her any advice or anything but the only time I did sort of say something and she had to take me aside and give me a talking to was [during the kissing scene]."

He explained: "I was watching the monitor, and they were doing that kissing scene, and instinctively as a dad, I yelled ‘Cut!’ really loud because I thought it went on a little bit too long. She had to come over and say, 'Alright dad, you have to stop that.'"

Tim wasn't fond of Audrey's kissing scene

Despite the telling-off, Tim admitted it was a pleasure to work with his daughter. He added: "It was awesome... she's such a poised young lady. She showed up and just nailed it. She was professional and took direction – I didn't have to give her any direction – she was so natural and did everything so well."

Discussing Audrey's hope to make it as a professional actor, Tim said: "She's an actor, that's her gig, that's what she wants to do. She's like all actors, she's out there working and auditioning and just looking for a role."

Audrey's first acting role was in Tim's music video

Audrey isn't the only one who is following in her parents' famous footsteps. Her oldest sister Gracie, 25, is making a name for herself as a Broadway performer, having moved to New York City last year to pursue her career on stage.

The sisters are incredibly close to each other, as well as their other sibling Maggie, 23, who keeps a lower profile on social media.

