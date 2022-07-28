Coleen Rooney's son, 12, is his dad's mini me in fresh photos The footballer's son posed for a Puma campaign

Ahead of Coleen Rooney's verdict for the 'Wagatha Christie' trial against Rebekha Vardy, the mother-of-four has shared a lovely milestone.

RELATED: Wayne and Coleen Rooney move into new £20m mansion and share first peek inside

Coleen reposted a series of photographs of originally shared by her eldest son, Kai, 12, showing a campaign shoot with Puma, the brand that he's now an ambassador for.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebekah Vardy breaks down in tears over trial with Coleen Rooney

Kai's Instagram profile has 57,000 followers and some of them took to the comments section to share the love for Wayne's first born.

The 12-year-old has his own campaign with Puma

"Be a legend just like your dad," penned one and: "GOAT in the making," added another. A third uploaded a heartfelt message: "Many congratulations. United fans are dreaming of the day when you will wear the legendary 10 jersey and make Old Trafford go wild with your skills. Keep growing and prospering. Our best wishes and prayers with you always."

The youngster has been impressing with his football skills while playing for Manchester United's youth team.

SEE: Coleen Rooney's £25k a week holiday home unveiled: see inside

MORE: Coleen Rooney shows off sun-kissed glow in a chic designer bikini

The Rooney boys look just like Wayne

As well as Kai, Coleen and Wayne have three other sons together, Klay, eight, Kit, five, and Cass, three.

When Coleen shared a snap of all four boys together, fans couldn't believe their eyes. "Lovely boys, they are so alike in this photo!" wrote one, while a second penned: "Wow look at all those mini Waynes!"

The family live in an ultra-lavish £20million mansion in Cheshire, located on a 40-acre estate.

Coleen has four sons

While the couple originally bought the plot of land for £4million back in 2017, it was only around seven months ago they managed to move in.

The six-bedroom home comes complete with a cinema, indoor swimming pool and a wine cellar. There's also a stable area outside and a football pitch – ideal for Kai to get lots of practice in!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.