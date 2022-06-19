Victoria Beckham melts hearts with Father's Day tribute to David as she shares adorable family photos The couple have been married for 23 years

Fashion and makeup entrepreneur Victoria Beckham is also devoted to her family and she paid the sweetest tribute to her husband David on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl posted a series of photos of the former footballer with his children.

The first showed the doting dad helping eldest son Brooklyn to put on cufflinks before the 23-year-old's wedding in April, looking so proud as he did so.

In the next picture, David hugged his and Victoria's youngest child, daughter Harper, ten, at the lavish event.

Two more photos showed David smiling alongside his sons, in one with just Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, and in another with all three young men as they beamed for the camera.

Victoria sweetly captioned the images: "Happy Father’s Day to the best, most loving Daddy in the world!! [heart emoji] We all love you so much @davidbeckham, you are our everything."

The star's followers were quick to comment, including David's mum Sandra, who added a red heart emoji as she wrote: "One special dad."

Victoria shared some family photos for Father's Day

Many others simply posted heart and heart-eyes emojis, while one commented: "Breath-taking!" A third chimed in: "Cutest family ever," while a fourth penned an even more heartfelt response.

It read: "The way he's looking at his son in the first picture is absolutely adorable and so genuine. You can tell he's so proud and standing there in amazement of his son getting married."

The couple with eldest son Brooklyn, 23

The wedding was held on 9 April at Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz's family estate in Palm Beach, with guests in attendance including Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Victoria's fellow Spice Girls, Mel B and Mel C.

During an interview with Grazia magazine last month, Victoria confessed she was "very emotional" on the big day. The 48-year-old explained: "It's a big deal, your child getting married. I was very emotional. David's speech was beautiful."

