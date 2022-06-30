Sosie Bacon shares 'terrifying' video teasing upcoming horror film Smile The actress is the daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

Sosie Bacon has followed in her parents' footsteps as an actress and her upcoming horror film, Smile, is already getting fans talking.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram this week to share a video of herself in bed with her boyfriend, actor Scoot McNairy, kissing him on the forehead.

Using a filter, Sosie's face then transformed in slow-motioned as she smiled directly at the camera, something that made many of her followers feel uneasy about. In the comments, one wrote: "Thanks, I was going to bed, now that's not going to happen," while another wrote: "This is terrifying!" A third added: "This really scared me."

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story

A trailer for Smile was released earlier in the month. Sosie plays Dr Rose Cotter, who experiences a personal trauma of her own.

Afterwards, a patient alarms her with a tale of seeing something unexplainable - an entity smiling at her. "I need to find an explanation for what happened," she says after this patient ends up dead.

Rose goes on to discover the existence of 19 murder cases all linked by the same creepy smile.

Sosie Bacon shared a new video that alarmed fans

When she starts seeing the same smile too, Rose faces a race against time to stop her becoming the 20th victim. Other cast members in the film include Jessie Usher, Rob Morgan and Judy Reyes, as well as Kal Penn.

Smile is set to be released on September 30 in the US. Sosie - the daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick - has also been in 13 Reasons Why and Mare of Easttown, alongside Kate Winslet.

Her brother has also followed in their parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry, and plays in several heavy metal bands.

Sosie with her famous parents Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin and Kyra have previously spoken about their children's desire to go into their chosen careers and said they did try to sway them from working in the spotlight.

The Footloose actor suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that. Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle.

Sosie has followed in her parents' footsteps

"And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

Kyra is in agreement and said in a previous interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful. The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

