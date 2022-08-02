Jenna Bush Hager commemorates her son's unbelievable milestone with never-before-seen family photos

A lot of exciting things are happening over at the Hager-Bush household, and it seems congratulations are in order!

Jenna Bush Hager took to Instagram to announce that her youngest, her son Hal, has officially turned three-years-old.

She commemorated the toddler's special day with a slew of never-before-seen pictures of him alongside his family, and they seriously are as sweet and cute as it gets.

The adorable photos see Hal through various phases of toddlerhood, including some at the beach, one cuddling with his mom in bed, another one guzzling ice cream from a bowl, as well as one standing next to his father, Henry Hager.

The last snapshot however is arguably the sweetest, as it pictures Hal next to his two older sisters, Mila, nine, and Poppy Louise, who is six, and it proves their undisputable resemblance to one another.

The family portrait is as adorable as it gets, and sees the siblings dressed to the nines in preppy striped and floral outfits, plus proves just how grown up Mila is as her smile reveals she already has gotten in a set of braces.

Jenna commemorated Hal's birthday with the most darling photos

Hal's birthday came around just in time for another big family moment, as Mila just a day prior came home after being away for the summer at sleepaway camp.

A friend of Jenna's captured the emotional reunion and the Today host shared it on Instagram Stories, revealing the epic hug her daughter ran to give her as soon as she saw her.

The exciting mom-daughter reunion

She also shared footage of her husband Henry Hager greeting his daughter, and an adorable clip of Mila running out the car when they arrived home and hugging her younger siblings Poppy and Hal.

During their time away from each other, the mother-of-three detailed some of the letters her daughter had written to her on 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna, including a hilarious message to her mom asking her if Cardi B was her friend.

