Jenna Bush Hager reunites with her daughter Mila in emotional video The Today star is a doting mom to three young children

Jenna Bush Hager spent time apart from her firstborn Mila over the last few days as the little girl enjoyed time at summer camp.

MORE: Hoda Kotb left disgusted in hilarious Today segment with Jenna Bush Hager

However, on Sunday, the Today star was delighted as she finally reunited with Mila. The doting mom was captured by her friend running over to her daughter and hugging her outside the summer camp entrance.

Jenna also shared footage of her husband Henry Hager greeting his daughter, and an adorable clip of Mila running out the car when they arrived home and hugging her younger siblings Poppy and Hal.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today's Jenna Bush Hager reunited with daughter Mila after time apart

During their time away from each other, the mother-of-three detailed some of the letters her daughter had written to her on Today with Hoda & Jenna, including a hilarious message to her mom asking her if Cardi B was her friend.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager celebrates 'dream' role away from Today

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager is unimpressed as she's presented with an epic family throwback photo

Jenna loves nothing more than being a mom and often has sweet tales about her family life which she shares on Today.

The star also enjoys going to work with fellow parents and is particularly close to Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Jenna Bush Hager's daughter Mila had been at summer camp

In a recent interview with HELLO!, the Read with Jenna star shared: "I am so lucky to work with this group of extraordinary moms. We all have kids who are similar ages so it's been really fun and kind of wild.

MORE: Hoda Kotb gives emotional perspective on heartbreak during chat on Today

MORE: Hoda Kotb pays tribute to rarely-seen colleague during family day out

"It's great and I don't take it lightly. Even this weekend when I was gone, I had one kid, my husband had two, and Savannah picked up my kids and took them to church."

The former teacher continued: "I can text Hoda and ask for advice.

Jenna and her husband Henry Hager were delighted to have their firstborn back home

"I'm so lucky to work with people who I not only adore, but I can lean on them. That's the true meaning of sisterhood."

MORE: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's reunion delights fans after time apart

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager wows in striking swimsuit photo during vacation

She also revealed that she had taken Mila on her book tour with twin sister Barbara Bush as they promoted their latest children's story, The Superpower Sisterhood.

Jenna with her children and parents Lara and George W. Bush

The proud parent revealed that Mila was far more confident than she was at her age and even went on stage at the event.

MORE: Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone for heartbreaking reason

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager's sub on Today is incredibly well known

She also added that while she had asked Mila if she would ever consider running in the family's footsteps in politics - taking after her grandfather George W. Bush and great-grandfather George H. W. Bush - the little girl replied "no, but Poppy would".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.