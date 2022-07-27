Jenna Bush Hager discovers 'floozy' has been messaging her husband – live on air The Today star looked shocked

Jenna Bush Hager received an unexpected shock on Tuesday when she discovered a mystery woman has been exchanging text messages with her husband, Henry.

During Today with Hoda & Jenna, the TV star and her co-host, Hoda Kotb, were discussing the "kind" way to say no to something "especially when you know you might disappoint someone".

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager calls out 'floozy' messaging her husband live on air

However, the conversation took a turn when Hoda revealed that she met a woman on a train who claimed to be friends with Henry, prompting Jenna to question who exactly the "floozy" was.

"On the train, someone came up to me and said, 'Hi, I'm friends with Jenna's husband… she holds up her phone and shows me a text exchange between Henry and this girl," Hoda told a bemused-looking Jenna.

"Does Henry have a friend," Hoda asked Jenna, to which she responded: "You're going to have to ask me offline."

Jenna appeared stunned by the unexpected conversation

After Hoda shared more of the story, revealing that she had swapped numbers with the lady because she thought she looked familiar, Jenna asked: "So, she's not my friend, she's Henry's?"

When Hoda confirmed she was just Henry's friend, Jenna looked at the camera and asked: "Who is this floozy? Excuse me, who is texting my man?"

While Jenna did have a smirk on her face, she appeared to be a little concerned, adding: "I gotta get to the bottom of this, when is commercial break? Are we almost done? Who is texting my man and not texting me?"

Jenna jokingly called out the 'floozy' texting Henry

As Hoda tried to diffuse the situation and lighten the conversation, Jenna admitted she couldn't stop thinking about this mystery woman. "I'm sort of stuck on the train with you and the girl Henry's dating," she quipped, before quickly adding: "I'm just joking, he's not."

Jenna and Henry met during her father, George W. Bush's re-election campaign in 2004 when he worked as a staffer, and they were introduced by mutual friends. They married in 2008 at the Bush family's ranch in Crawford, Texas.

