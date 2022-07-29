Helen Skelton melts hearts after baby Elsie reaches new milestone The presenter is a mum-of-three

Helen Skelton tugged at our heartstrings as she shared a new milestone achievement for her baby daughter Elsie.

Taking to her Instagram, the BBC Countryfile presenter shared a photo of Elsie's adorable bedroom and drew attention to her tiny tot outgrowing her cot.

Alongside the sweet snap, Helen wrote: "Milestones [red heart emoji] moving up to a big cot THANK YOU @snuzuk @bumppr loved this crib. Time for it to go to a new home."

In a subsequent short clip, the mum-of-three added: "I pass on my baby bits to friends and always encourage drop-offs to @leedsbabybank who welcome much-needed donations."

The presenter shared one of baby Elsie's big milestones

The doting mother gave fans a rare glimpse inside Elsie's bedroom at their stunning Yorkshire home. Decked out with funky dalmatian-print wallpaper and muted grey walls, little Elsie's room appears to be the perfect calming oasis.

Evidently an animal lover, the tot's room moreover featured a giant plush giraffe toy, perfect for ultimate bedtime snuggles.

Helen shares her three young children with her ex-husband Richie Myler, 32. The duo went their separate ways in April after eight years of marriage.

Helen shares three kids with her ex-husband Richie Myler

The presenter confirmed their separation in a short statement on Instagram: "Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Since the news, Helen has been spotted out and about enjoying life as a single mum surrounded by her adoring family and friends.

The doting mum took her kids to CarFest

And yesterday, the TV star penned a sweet tribute to her youngest son Louis after her "baby boy" finished reception. Taking to Instagram, the blonde beauty shared a heartwarming photo of her five-year-old son standing next to his teacher. Capturing the bittersweet moment, Helen included the caption: "Love and luck school leavers [red heart emoji] baby boy finished reception."

She finished by adding: "Grateful for amazing teachers and support staff."

