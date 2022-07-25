Helen Skelton rocks vibrant figure-hugging dress for special summery occasion

Helen Skelton is no stranger to a stunning summer look and on Sunday it was no different as she stepped out in the most fabulous figure-hugging dress.

MORE: Helen Skelton enjoys special day out with her three children

The glorious ensemble was in a vibrant green shade and matched with chunky brown sandals. As for her hair, the Countryfile host wore her blonde tresses swept to the side in a plait and accessorised her look with statement gold hoops.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton dances in fabulous summer outfit

Captioning the post the mother-of-three wrote: "Clever ladies, @emeraldandtiger, @theguthealthdoctor, @kirsty_gallagher_. Inspired," as she posed beside the three women.

READ: Helen Skelton shares active plans following split from husband

SEE: Helen Skelton is the picture of summer in vibrant red bikini

The 38-year-old has enjoyed a fun weekend of summer events as she attended Chris Evans' Carfest alongside two out of three of her sweet children, Louis, five and baby Elsie.

Helen was a vision

Helen snapped her sweet son covering little Elsie's ears as they enjoyed live music at the festival. Posting the photo on her Instagram Stories she penned: "Best big bro protecting her ears," with a red love heart emoji.

The star was certainly in the festival spirit on Friday, as she filmed herself dancing the night away and looked as incredible as ever.

Her festival look comprised of a very stylish white denim jacket, which she wore with the collar facing up, a gorgeous green v-neck top and ultra-chic statement gold hoop earrings.

Louis and Elsie have a very special bond

The star wore her light locks in an effortless ponytail and opted for a natural makeup look which included nude lipstick and dark eyeliner.

In another shot from the glorious weekend, Helen was also captured putting little Louis on her shoulders so he could get a better view of the acts on stage.

Louis appeared to have a fabulous time

The youngster wore chunky ear defenders as the pair stood in the middle of a crowd whilst a drummer performing on stage could just be seen in the corner of the photo.

Helen shares Louis, Elsie, and seven-year-old son Ernie with her ex Richie Myler. The pair announced they had ended their nine year marriage in April.

In a statement confirming the news at the time, Helen wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.