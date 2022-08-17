Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's royal-approved pastime revealed

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has a son called Christopher 'Wolfie' who he shares with his ex-partner Dara Huang.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's stepson's mother's incredible house could be a show home - inside

The six-year-old is off school for the summer holidays and his mum revealed on Instagram that they were set to go swimming for the day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Wolfie's amazing hidden talent

Dara shared a picture of her wearing a striking blue swimsuit, writing: "My child is on break so I'm taking him swimming."

Wolfie lives with his mother in London, but regularly visits his father too. Reports say that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are set to move out of London and are headed to the Cotswolds with their daughter Sienna. As Wolfie regularly visits his father and stepmother, we are sure he will get a taster of the countryside lifestyle as well.

Princess Beatrice's stepson went swimming

Edoardo's son will be right at home with his step family because swimming is known to be a favourite pastime among the royals.

The Queen even has her very own swimming pool inside Buckingham Palace which has been used by many of the family over the years.

SEE: 12 adorable times Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice co-ordinated their outfits

RELATED: Is this why Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo chose their new Cotswolds home?

It is not only where the Queen and her sister Princess Margaret perfected their strokes, but also where Her Majesty's children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward all learned to swim.

Duchess Kate has taken her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis there too. Speaking to former world and Commonwealth champion James Hickman in 2014, Kate reportedly told James that a young Prince George "loves the water and he grabs things to splash with".

Christopher made an appearance at the Queen's Jubilee

Prince Charles also once revealed the unconventional way that he got his son Prince William to love the water.

"I threw him in the swimming pool on occasions. Instead of putting him off, it enthused him," the royal admitted during an event at the British Sub-Aqua Club.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.