Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's surprising hobby revealed

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has a son called Christopher, known as "Wolfie" and on Tuesday his mother Dara Huang revealed his current hobby is wrestling!

The mum-of-one shared a series of photographs of her six-year-old playing on a unique looking sofa at a friend's house. Alongside the images, she penned: "Designer sofa aka wrestling mat," indicating that Wolfie enjoys playfighting as a pastime.

She also added the hashtags: "#weekendfun #weekendplay #weekendjoy #designexplore #childrendesign #softplay #darahuan2g #wolfiepie #funday #sundayfunday #designerfurniture #furniture."

"Looks like so much fun," wrote one follower and: "Mamma is the best person for wrestling," added another.

While Wolfie's mum is keen not to reveal his identity online, keeping his face obscured at all times, he does feature frequently on her Instagram feed.

Wolfie enjoyed playfighting on this modern sofa

Last week the mother-and-son-duo enjoyed a visit to Buckingham Palace and while outside of the Queen's iconic home, Wolfie presented his mother with a bunch of flower heads.

"My gift from Wolfie [love heart emojis]," Dara captioned the snap. So sweet!

The 39-year-old architect has shared custody of her son whom she shares with former fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

In an exclusive video interview with HELLO!'s guest editor Giovanna Fletcher, for the Back to School digital issue, Beatrice referred to Wolfie, whose real name is Christopher, as her "bonus son".

Wolfie has a stunning home with his mum

When talking about homeschooling, Beatrice said: "I've felt very lucky to have had the chance to work with my bonus son (Wolfie) over the course of the school closures. It was a huge learning curve for all of us."

Wolfie lives in London with his mother Dara and their super-chic home has been revealed online. As well as wresting, Wolfie enjoys being creative and has shown off his painting skills on his mother's Instagram account.

Getting a little enthusiastic, one day Wolfie even took a large paint brush to the cream carpet while trying to paint a canvas. Let's call it artistic licence!

