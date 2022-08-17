Princess Diana to be the feature of a new children's book - details

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Diana's fascinating life has been made into a children's book – and it's out next month!

A Real Life Fairy Tale Princess Diana, which is out on 1 September, has been written by Emberli Pridham and it includes lots of important milestones in the late Princess of Wales' life.

The pages include the story of her travelling the world to help people and also the royal welcoming her two sons Princes William and Harry.

The pages have cartoon illustrations of Diana enjoying ballet in her younger years and standing alongside Prince Charles to announce their royal engagement.

Princess Diana grew up at Althorp House

Diana's "attention" and "kind heart" are mentioned in the prose, sharing an inspirational story for children to look up to.

As well as making a lovely gift, buying the book will contribute to a charity close to the late Princess' heart as 10 per cent of the book's profits will be donated to Centrepoint, an organisation that Diana was once a Patron of.

This book is the first in a series of stories which are the biographies of women who changed the world.

Fancy pre-ordering?

A Real Life Fairy Tale Princess Diana by Emberli Pridham, from £4.15, Amazon

While some of Princess Diana's childhood has been documented, including the royal estate she grew up on, more may be revealed when her brother Earl Charles Spencer releases a book about his childhood with the royal.

Charles is penning a memoir about his childhood and as reported by The Daily Mail's Sebastian Shakespeare, the book has already received praise from the Earl's wife, Countess Spencer.

She told the newspaper: "I've just finished reading the book my husband is writing about his childhood. It's very moving."

Charles and Diana grew up with two sisters Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes at Althorp House in Northamptonshire.

Charles has been custodian of Althorp House since the death of his father in 1992, and has helped to restore the Grade I stately home, including a major renovation of the roof and stonework in 2009.

