Holly Willoughby may have been absent from our screens this summer as she and Phillip Schofield took their annual break from This Morning, but that doesn’t mean the mother-of-three hasn't been keeping busy.

On Wednesday, Holly gave a rare insight into her family life with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children: Harry, 12, Belle, ten and Chester, six. The glamorous star usually shares selfies of her on-screen outfits, but chose to share a #shelfie instead…

The 40-year-old presenter took to Instagram to post her "Summer family reading highlights", proudly posting a stack of colourful books to her Instagram grid. Holly's post was flooded with comments agreeing on her suggestions, with others saying they can't wait to get stuck in.

Holly proudly shared her family's summer reading list

For Holly's family reading highlights, check the list below.

Holly's six-year-old son Chester loved reading Frankie's Magic Football written by Frank Lampard, a family-friendly book series suitable for every budding football fan.

The Frankie's Magic Football Collection, £22.49, Amazon

SHOP NOW

"Belle recommends A Murder Most Unladylike series", penned Holly, who revealed her ten-year-old daughter was a big fan of the children's mystery books written by Robin Stevens.

A Muder Most Unladylike, £5.99, Amazon

Laughter is a big part of the Willoughby-Baldwin family household. "Harry highly recommends I, Robot by Peter Crouch, which made him laugh a lot", revealed Holly. That's going straight on our reading list!

I Robot, £8.99, Waterstones

"I’m struggling to choose between two very different reads, The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell and The Big Book of Angels", wrote Holly.

"Final read of the summer, looking forward to diving headfirst into Celia Walden's Payday, which is out tomorrow… full of secrets, twists and turns… #pageturner".

The Family Upstairs, was £8,99, now £4.50, Amazon

Earlier this year, Holly revealed to her 7.3 million followers, that she had written a book title Reflections.

She captioned the shot: "Writing is such a personal process and between these pages you will find many little pieces of me. The book is called Reflections and is essentially thoughts and musings from me on inner and outer beauty.

"We live in a world where so much is about how we present ourselves on the outside and there is fun to be had here but true beauty comes from within… there is an alignment that needs to happen and finding that balance hasn’t always felt so easy."

