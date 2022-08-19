Lady Louise Windsor's surprising summer job at a garden centre revealed – details

The Queen's granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, may have been nervously awaiting her A-level results all summer, but she made sure she kept busy by taking on a job at a garden centre.

It has been revealed that the eldest daughter of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex has been earning around £6.63 per hour at her summer job and working several days a week since finishing her exams in June.

According to the Sun, her tasks have included helping out on the tills, greeting customers, and pruning and potting plants at the garden centre.

The news of her surprising job comes just a day after she received her A-level results. It is thought she received them whilst holidaying at Balmoral with her family and the Queen.

Lady Louise is headed to St Andrews University

In a statement released on Thursday, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson announced: "Having received her A Level results today, Lady Louise will start at St Andrews University in September to study English."

Lady Louise is, of course, following in the footsteps of her cousin, Prince William, who famously met future wife Kate Middleton at the Scottish university. William went on to earn a Scottish Master of Arts degree in geography, while Kate graduated with a degree in history of art.

Louise – Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's eldest child – studied hard for her A-levels at St Mary's School Ascot. Her chosen subjects were English, History, Politics and Drama.

The family are thought to be at Balmoral with the Queen

The school – a Roman Catholic independent day and boarding school for girls – has a notable list of alumni. Among those who previously attended are Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, granddaughter of Princess Margaret, Monaco's Princess Caroline, and both Infanta Elena and Infanta Cristina of Spain.

In an interview with The Sunday Times in June 2020, proud mum Sophie opened up about Lady Louise's education and future, saying: "She's working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to. She's quite clever."