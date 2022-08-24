Heidi Klum displays baby bump in stunning embellished underwear The AGT judge has four children

Heidi Klum left her fans stunned when she shared a gorgeous photo on Tuesday that saw her sporting a petite baby bump.

The America's Got Talent judge took a trip down memory lane after dropping her daughter Leni off at college in NYC. In honor of the bittersweet occasion, Heidi posted the sensational throwback from when she was just four months pregnant with the now 18-year-old.

In the photo, Heidi rocked bejeweled white lingerie and massive feather wings while walking the runway in the 2003 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the supermodel shared a loving tribute to her daughter, writing: "Today is your big move to head off to college," adding two crying emojis. "Seems like only yesterday that this photo was taken when I was four months pregnant with you safe and sound in my belly."

She added: "Sometimes I wish I could always have you that close but I know it's now time for you to go spread your wings and fly. Take flight, be safe and shine bright my @leniklum."

Heidi shared a throwback of her baby bump with daughter Leni

Heidi shared a similar photo from the same show to mark Leni's 17th birthday but this time she was wearing the Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra.

"Happy 17th birthday LENI. I am not alone walking down that catwalk here," she wrote at the time. "If I look close enough then I can see you bumping right along at 4 months @LeniKlum. I loved you before you were born, and I will love you long after I close my eyes forever."

Heidi was four months pregnant

Heidi shares Leni – who is following in her mom's footsteps after making her modeling debut in Vogue Germany at the age of 16 alongside her mother – with former F1 team owner, Flavio Briatore.

The former couple started dating in early 2003 and that December, she announced she was pregnant.

Heidi's daughter Leni is now in college

The pair's relationship didn't last, though, and Heidi began dating Seal while she was pregnant, and he then adopted Leni and raised her as his own.

Heidi and Seal were married in 2005, but split in 2012 after having three children, Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 12, together. Heidi tied the knot with her Tokio Hotel rocker husband, Tom Kaulitz, in 2019.

