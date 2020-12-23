Heidi Klum shares rare family photo of her husband and all four of her children The America's Got Talent judge is celebrating Christmas early

Heidi Klum gathered her family for a rare snapshot to mark their festive celebrations – sharing a photo of her husband Tom Kaulitz and all four of her children.

The supermodel, Tom and her brood donned personalised Santa hats as they sat in front of their huge Christmas tree which was surrounded by a mountain of presents.

Heidi and Tom, 31, cuddled close as they shared a kiss, while her offspring - who range from 11 to 16 in age - covered their faces with some gift boxes. They were also joined in the photo by Tom's brother Bill.

Heidi's eldest daughter, Leni, recently made her Vogue debut at the age of 16. Earlier this month, the proud mum shared a stunning snapshot of herself with Leni and there's no denying she's a star in the making.

Heidi's first-born looked striking as she stared straight down the lens with her model mum resting her head gently on her shoulder. The image was just one of the many gorgeous photos from the shoot for German Vogue.

Heidi's Christmas decorations look amazing

The mother-daughter duo posed up a storm for its cover in bright pantsuits and Heidi celebrated Leni's career-making moment with a gushing tribute to her on Instagram.

"I'm so proud of you," she wrote in a message penned in German but when translated into English read: “And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own."

Heidi's eldest daughter landed her first Vogue cover

Heidi added: "I know that being my daughter is not always easy. You never had the opportunity to grow up 'normally'. But what is normal?

"Growing up with three different daddies probably won't either, but you have the talent to get the best out of everything. And I would say: none of it harmed you - on the contrary: you are a self-confident young woman who fights for her goals.

"And even more important: you are a really great person with your heart in the right place."

