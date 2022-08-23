Heidi Klum poses in nothing but sunscreen in scorching photo: 'Don't forget your spf' The AGT judge looked sensational

Heidi Klum left nothing to the imagination when she exposed her bare chest in her most daring photo yet.

The AGT judge looked sensational as she promoted the importance of protecting your skin from the sun, smothering her naked body in thick layers of white sunscreen while wearing nothing but a large sun hat.

Heidi struck her best high fashion pose as the shadows from the hat reflected onto her body, and it certainly sent her fans wild, quickly driving up the 'likes' on social media.

Her caption was on the cheekier side too, simply saying: "It's another hot one … don't forget to wear your spf #selfcaresunday."

Heidi's risqué post comes after she shared an incredible throwback video for the latest viral TikTok trend Teenage Dirtbag.

The challenge sees users share the best photos from their 'teenage dirtbag' days set to Wheatus' iconic 2000 song Teenage Dirtbag.

Heidi protected her modesty with layers of sunscreen

However, Heidi put her own spin on the trend, and truly one-upped and outdid everyone else. While she did technically include a throwback clip of herself, rather than share photos from her younger days, she surprised fans by posting a clip of herself actually singing the song live with Wheatus.

Heidi's TikTok starts with her recording herself while in bed and wrapped in a duvet, which she captioned: "When everyone's sharing their teenage dirtbag pictures…"

Heidi looked so different with brown curly hair

It then cuts to footage of her looking unrecognizable sporting brown, curly hair with bangs, the total opposite of her now signature sleek blonde hairstyle. "But I got to sing live with Wheatus," she added.

She amassed well over 100,000 likes for the post, and fans rushed to the comments to rave about her epic version of the trend. One wrote: "The BEST one yet!! Love it." A second said: "You win, best one yet," and a third added: "Killed this challenge while rewriting the rules."

