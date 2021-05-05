Heidi Klum makes surprising pregnancy revelation The German model is a mother of four

Heidi Klum has shared a surprising pregnancy secret with her fans.

The German supermodel, who is a mother of four, has now revealed that she was pregnant with her eldest daughter Leni during the 2003 Victoria's Secret show.

Heidi made her revelation in a post shared on Instagram in celebration of Leni's 17th birthday. Alongside a video from the 2003 show, which featured Heidi wearing the lingerie label's 'Very Sexy' Fantasy Bra, she wrote in the caption, "I am not alone walking down that catwalk here.

"If I look close enough then I can see you bumping right along at 4 months @LeniKlum," she added.

Heidi has revealed she was pregnant at the 2003 Victoria's Secret show

The America's Got Talent judge ended her post with a sweet note to the teen, writing, "I loved you before you were born, and I will love you long after I close my eyes forever."

Heidi shares her eldest daughter with Italian businessman Flavio Briotore, although he has not been involved in Leni's life. The former couple split shortly after her pregnancy announcement and she went on to find love with British singer Seal.

Heidi and Seal were married from 2005 until 2014

They were married in May 2005 and Seal later legally adopted Leni as his own. Seal and Heidi went on to welcome three children together – sons Henry, 15, and 14-year-old Johan, and 11-year-old daughter Lou – before their split in 2012.

In May 2018, Heidi went public with Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz and after a year of dating, the couple announced their engagement. They were married in a private ceremony in February 2019 followed by a later celebration in August that same year.

The star pictured with all four of her children

Earlier this year, Heidi shared a very rare photo of all four of her children together. Posting a picture of herself with her brood inside a car, all wearing masks, the 47-year-old wrote: "Today it's ...... bring ALL your kids to work day..."

