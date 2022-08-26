Vogue Williams responds to online trolls after plane seat drama The presenter has spoken out

Vogue Williams is a doting mother to three children, Theodore, Gigi and Otto, who she shares with her husband Spencer Matthews, and the presenter has been forced to respond to cruel trolls over comments about her kids.

This comes after Vogue told the story of a recent flight where a fellow passenger refused to swap seats with her so she could sit with her family when she booked the incorrect seat.

The 36-year-old shared a screenshot of her direct messages, which revealed a member of the public commened about her son's looks and remarked that they wouldn't trade seats either.

A stern Vogue wrote: "Enough oh this. I would never expect or demand that anyone swaps a seat with me. It was a joke that definitely didn't land."

Vogue has been sent cruel comments about her child

While Vogue's original rant divided opinion about who was in the right, it certainly doesn't warrant unkind messages about her children.

Back in May, Vogue was forced to reply to fan comments once again, but this time it came after someone expressed their concern for Otto's health.

"Image of Spencer. Is he a little bit jaundiced? Beautiful baby boy [love heart emojis]," the follower wrote, and Vogue was quick to write a response.

"Otto is not jaundiced he's just mad for the new Bare by Vogue face serum [laughing face emojis]," she jokingly replied to the inquisitive fan on Instagram Stories, referencing her own bestselling tanning range.

Speaking to HELLO! about their family, the Irish beauty said: "It's always been our intention to have a big family and we are very lucky that we have been able to do that."

The star welcomed her third baby earlier this year

"Otto slotted in straight away. The kids love him and we are obsessed with him. Theodore and Gigi love playing with each other and I think that Otto’s going to be another little member of their gang. It's really lovely to see."

His full name is Otto James Matthews which is after Spencer's brother James, who is married to Pippa Middleton.

