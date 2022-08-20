Vogue Williams stuns in cut-out dress for wedding photos with Spencer Matthews The TV star looked gorgeous

Vogue Williams attended the "wedding of the year" on Friday – and she almost stole the show wearing a beautiful silk dress.

The mum-of-three looked exquisite in a custom green dress by SML London as she posed for some pre-wedding photos with her husband Spencer Matthews, who donned a classic tux. The couple certainly looked the part as they made their way to their friends, Chris Crosby and Studio White co-founder, Kara Keble-White's nuptials.

Vogue's floor-length, sleeveless dress beautifully showcased her gym-honed physique and featured a cut-out waist, backless design, and a daring front leg split.

She accessorised with small gold hooped earrings, a bracelet on each wrist, and added some chunky rings.

She wore her blonde hair down in a sleek style with subtle waves at the ends and kept her makeup classic with a dewy complexion, soft smokey eyes, and a glossy nude lip.

Vogue and Spencer dazzled in their finest wedding attire

Sharing some photos on her Instagram Stories of herself and Spencer posing in an elevator, Vogue wrote: "Off to the wedding of the year! @karakeblewhite @mrcro58y."

She also shared a solo photo in which she revealed she was recycling her eye-catching frock. "I'm re wearing this beaut dress by @sml_london. Always the best hook ups @corinagaffey," she wrote, tagging stylist Corina Gaffey.

Vogue looked gorgeous in her recycled dress

Vogue first wore the frock to the Pride of Britain Awards in October 2021 and styled it with a gold bag from Aspinal of London and matching strappy Warehouse heels.

Back in January, she revealed that despite smiling for the cameras at the time, she "really didn't feel like myself".

Vogue first wore the dress in October 2021

Posting a throwback of herself ahead of the awards ceremony, Vogue wrote: "I was flicking through my camera roll this weekend looking back on old photos and came across this picture.

"To everyone else it's a photo where I look happy and carefree, but actually looking back I just really didn't feel like myself. I wasn't very happy or as smiley as I seemed, and I really had to rely on the people closest to me."

